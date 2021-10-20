4 Israelis arrested for scamming Germans for over €1 million

Four Israelis have been arrested for allegedly defrauding German citizens for around €1 million.

The investigation was the result of a collaborative effort by Israeli and German police surrounding call centers in Israel and other countries that convinced people in Germany to invest considerable sums of money into foreign currencies, shares and the like. However, these investments never actually happened, and the victims soon found that their money had simply vanished.

Israeli police on Wednesday managed to detain 15 possible suspects in this case, though 11 were arrested after interrogation ended.

The scam efforts are believed to have been centered at an office in Petah Tikva. Searching it, police seized documents, cash, phones and computers.

A total of NIS 4 million in various accounts have now been frozen.

The four Israelis will be brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court later today, who will decide if their detention will be extended.