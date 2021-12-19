40 new Omicron infections verified in Israel

Forty new infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been verified in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 134 cases of Omicron. The 40 additional cases would bring the amount of verified Omicron infections to 174.

