40-year-old arrested after trying to breach police barricade near Modi'in

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 17:54
A 40-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested after attempting to breach a police barricade just outside of Modi'in Illit, according to Ynet. 
The suspect reportedly drove recklessly towards the barricade and hit a police vehicle stationed there. 
Police officers were forced to break the car's window in order to subdue the driver, who was then taken to be interrogated.  
Strong earthquake rattles Crete in southern Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 08:00 PM
30-year-old woman from Mitzpe Ramon found in critical condition at home
Belarus accuses UN of meddling, says it would fight against EU sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 07:17 PM
Guatemalan president tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 07:03 PM
Trump to award Kuwaiti emir US Legion of Merit -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 07:02 PM
IDF reports 833 active coronavirus cases
Vehicle intercepted breaching US ambassador's residence in Moscow
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 06:09 PM
Joint List MK Shihadeh enters quarantine, fear of other infections rises
UN approves EU resolution on monitoring Belarus human rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 05:38 PM
Pompeo tweets Rosh Hashanah wishes
Settlers reportedly chop down Palestinian olive trees in the West Bank
Lebanese firm under US sanctions accuses Washington of choking economy
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 04:08 PM
Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honor
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2020 03:59 PM
Ohana extends appointments of Police and Prison Services commissioners
Breslov hassidim begin evacuating the Belarus-Ukraine border
