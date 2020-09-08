The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

411 IDF servicemembers diagnosed with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 21:59
The IDF reported on Tuesday night that 411 servicemembers and civilian employees were diagnosed with coronavirus, all of whom are in light condition.
Additionally, 5,907 servicemembers are in home-quarantine.
Rochester police chief retiring in wake of Daniel Prude's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 10:26 PM
US 'extremely concerned' by human rights violations after Belarus vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 09:43 PM
UK says Iran bringing new charges against Zaghari-Ratcliffe indefensible
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 08:52 PM
US CDC reports 188,688 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 08:51 PM
37-year-old Israeli dies of coronavirus
Ireland reports most daily coronavirus cases since May
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 08:49 PM
Iranian fuel seized by US to reach Texas within days
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 08:43 PM
Sarah Netanyahu's attorneys to seek acquittal
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 09/08/2020 08:28 PM
Trump says willing to spend his own money on presidential campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 07:37 PM
Coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu enters self-isolation
Greece finds 35 COVID-19 cases in Moria migrant camp
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 07:31 PM
IDF holds surprise drill to test troops' readiness in case of kidnappings
Netanyahu: I am confident we will get through the coronavirus pandemic
UK reports 2,420 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, excluding N. Ireland
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 06:36 PM
Measures against illegal gatherings will be taken ahead of curfew
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by