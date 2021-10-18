100th Arab sector murder of 2021: Man in his 40s from Galillee

An Israeli Arab man in his 40s was shot to death by an unidentified individual in the Galilee village of Ba'ana in Israel's North, marking the 100th murder in the Arab sector since the beginning of 2021.
The incident is believed to be criminal in nature and is being investigated by police. He was injured when a passenger on a vehicle driving parallel to him drove very close to his car and fired at him as he drove. He was fatally wounded and his death was pronounced by medics.
Police is trying to gather evidence and searching for security cameras in the area from which they can grab footage and potentially catch the killer.
Initial reports suggest that this was another victim to a conflict between two families.