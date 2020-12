A 45-year-old resident of Judea and Samaria was indicted on Monday for rape, indecent assault and disruption of proceedings, Ynet reported.The charges refer to assaults committed against two complainants: a 17-year-old daughter of his friend, and her 18-year-old friend, who suffers from a light disability. According to the indictment, the suspect led the 18-year-old disabled youth to his apartment, where he showed her pornographic films and then continued to rape her.