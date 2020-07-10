463 IDF service members and civilian employees diagnosed with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 10, 2020 16:53
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Friday that 463 IDF service members and civilian employees tested positive for coronavirus and that all are in light condition. Additionally, the IDF added the 9,874 personnel are in home isolation.
