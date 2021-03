Rioters launched fireworks and threw stones and Molotov cocktails towards the officers who responded with riot dispersal methods. Some two officers were transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment while the other three were treated at the scene.

One suspect, aged 20, was arrested and transferred for further questioning.

