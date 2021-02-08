5 Palestinians arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails in Ramallah

Border Police and IDF soldiers arrested five Palestinians suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails and stones on Sunday night.The Israeli forces entered Ramallah to arrest a Palestinian suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at the Betunia Crossing on Sunday night. After conducting the arrest, the forces were confronted by Palestinians throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, with four Israeli personnel injured by stones. The personnel arrested four other suspects amid the unrest and dispersed the crowd.