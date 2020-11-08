50-year-old motorcyclist died in a car crash

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a deadly car accident near Rishon Lezion, Magen David Adom reported Saturday night."When we've arrived at the scene, we saw a motorcycle completely crushed as a result of a collision with a car," said Moshe Gamro, ZAKA commander of central Israel, in a statement. "Near the motorcycle, we found an unconscious and suffering from a multi-system injury. MDA teams attempted to resuscitate him, but were forced to call his death."The police are currently investigating the accident.