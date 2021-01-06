5,000 police assigned to enforcing tightened lockdown

As Israel heads into a stricter lockdown on Thursday night, the Israel Police have assigned around 5,000 officers to the task of enforcing lockdown measures, Israeli media reported.More police are being assigned now than they had been to enforce regulations since the beginning of the lockdown. "With the government's decision to tighten restrictions, fewer permits exist, making it easier to monitor for violations," said police chief Yishai Shalem. "We will take the resolute actions needed in order to curb the disease."