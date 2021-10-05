A 52-year-old man from Holon is suspected of attacking his wife and attempting to set fire to his mother in the presence of his young daughter, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The investigation began two weeks ago. The man attacked his wife and threw things at her until she ran away to her mother-in-law, the man's mother.

A few hours later he reportedly went to a gas station and equipped himself with a flammable liquid. He then drove to his mother's house, broke in forcefully and attacked her. He then poured the liquid over his mother and himself.

He stopped at the last moment due to the pleas of his daughter.

The man was arrested and Israel Police have requested to extend his arrest.