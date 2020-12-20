Yoav Gallant: I got vaccinated to set an example for educational staff

Education Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday evening that he got vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine to set an example for Israel's educational staff."Tonight I received a coronavirus vaccine. I thank the dedicated medical staff both in Sheba and all over the country for their professional action," he said. "I got vaccinated early in order to set a personal example for staff of the education system. Teaching staff should be vaccinated immediately after health care teams and the elderly to ensure learning and education continue running in optimal conditions," he said.As of Sunday, the 1,135 teaching staff were reported to have the coronavirus, according to a Health Ministry report.In addition, 5,287 students were reported to have the virus. Of those, some 2,644 of the sick students live in red in orange cities, marking about half.