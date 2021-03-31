The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
59-year-old arrested for rape of 7-year-old

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2021 18:54
Israel Police arrested on Wednesday a 59-year-old man accused of the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
