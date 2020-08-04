5G networks to be deployed in Israel as soon as September - report

Contrary to previous estimates, the 5G cellular networks could be deployed across Israel as early as September, according to Israel Hayom.The 5G network is the fifth generation technology for cellular networks, expected to revolutionize the industry with much faster connectivity times and to make possible new applications in the areas of the internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine learning.Deployment of 5G network has drawn much controversy and public debate in recent months, both in Israel and across the globe, but apparently that has not stopped the planned deployment, which may begin as soon as September and could be operational before the end of 2020.