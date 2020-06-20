6 on Trump campaign staff test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tulsa rally

Six members of US President Donald Trump's campaign staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday ahead of a major rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CNN reported.The diagnoses were confirmed in a statement by Trump's campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh."Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events," he said. "Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, face masks and hand sanitizer."