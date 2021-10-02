60-year-old man dies swallowing drugs to avoid police at checkpoint

A man in his 60s choked to death at a police checkpoint between Acre and Kiryat Bialik after swallowing drugs that he hid in a surgical mask to evade a police check, N12 reported Saturday night.

The man was released from Galilee Medical Faculty and took a taxi in the direction of Kiryat Bialik, where he encountered a police checkpoint. After he suffocated, Magen David Adom staff were called to the scene to perform resuscitation operations, at the end of which they were forced to determine his death.