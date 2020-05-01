62-year-old man from elderly home dies due to COVID-19 in Tiberias
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 1, 2020 08:48
A 62-year-old man from an elderly home in Yavniel passed away at the Puria Medical Center in Tiberias on Friday morning after having been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus. He suffered from preexisting conditions.
