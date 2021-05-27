The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

70-year-old Jerusalem man arrested for indecent act on minor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 11:49
Israel Police arrested on Wednesday a 70-year-old man suspected of committing and indecent act on a minor.
The man is a resident of Jerusalem and will be brought to Jerusalem's court Thursday as police ask to extend his arrest.
Russian court fines Twitter 7 mln roubles for failing to delete content
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 01:13 PM
France's Macron asks Rwanda for forgiveness over genocide
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 12:44 PM
Yesh Atid to meet New Hope, Blue and White teams Thursday
UN rights chief Bachelet says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 11:56 AM
Iran's Khamenei backs barring moderate, conservative candidates from vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 11:44 AM
Ousted Mali president and prime minister freed from military detention
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 11:40 AM
Teacher arrested for sex offenses on 16-year-old student
Israel-Gaza talks: Ashkenazi may lead Israeli delegation in Cairo
Death toll from San Jose rail yard shooting rises to 9 - NBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 10:35 AM
China, US should push for implementation of Phase 1 trade deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 10:31 AM
EU starting work on economic sanctions on Belarus, Borrell says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 10:22 AM
7 Policemen questioned in relation to shooting girl with sponge grenade
Coronavirus in Israel: 14 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 09:28 AM
Joe Biden plans to nominate Burns, Garcetti for ambassadorships - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 09:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by