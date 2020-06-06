The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

70-year-old woman being resuscitated after almost drowning on Herzliya beach

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2020 11:05
A 70-year-old woman is currently being resuscitated by medical professionals after having almost drowned on the Nechim shore in Herzliya.
MDA are currently trying to save the woman, who is in critical condition.
40-year-old motorcyclist killed in car crash in Negev
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 11:03 AM
Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases, 197 deaths in last 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 10:57 AM
One injured from gunshot wound in Shefa-ʻAmr
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 09:16 AM
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 08:16 AM
Six arrested for allegedly participating in Ashdod clashes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 08:14 AM
Denver police ordered to stop using less-than-lethal force against protes
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 08:07 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 407 to 183,678 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 06:55 AM
Brazil reports 1,005 additional coronavirus deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 03:55 AM
Joint List head self-isolates after contact with coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 10:12 PM
US considers blacklisting more oil tankers for trading with Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:43 PM
US to reduce number of troops in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:42 PM
Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:40 PM
Marriott says ordered by Trump administration to cease Cuba hotel busines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 08:35 PM
France reports 46 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,111
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 08:31 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.68 million, death toll over 391,100
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 08:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by