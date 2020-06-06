70-year-old woman being resuscitated after almost drowning on Herzliya beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 6, 2020 11:05
A 70-year-old woman is currently being resuscitated by medical professionals after having almost drowned on the Nechim shore in Herzliya.MDA are currently trying to save the woman, who is in critical condition.
