77-year-old arrested for murder of 80-year-old sister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2021 09:37
Police arrested a 77-year-old woman who is suspected of murdering her 80-year-old sister, whose body was found in an Or Akiva apartment Thursday morning.
Police have opened an investigation.
Right-wing bloc, Yesha Council heads to meet try to stop change gov't
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/03/2021 11:01 AM
Two arrested for hanging anti-Pride parade posters in Jerusalem
Vladimir Putin congratulates Isaac Herzog on his election as president
Pentagon chief, Saudi crown prince discuss regional security, Yemen war
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/03/2021 03:46 AM
New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar signs agreement with Lapid, Bennett
Pressure being placed on Yamina's Orbach
Michaeli and Shaked agree to judicial rotation
Abbas and Lapid reach agreement allowing to form government
Coalition deals signed
Michaeli on change gov't: 'Tonight we have won'
Naftali Bennett, Nir Orbach to meet about new change gov't
Coordinator of Iran nuclear talks expects deal at next round
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2021 10:11 PM
Three hours left: Abbas meets with Bennett and Lapid
Man arrested for threatening to harm Jerusalem Pride Parade participants
Aviad Moshe arrested in prison for threatening Shira Izakov's life
