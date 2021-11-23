8 arrested for sex trafficking women from Eastern Europe into Israel

Eight people were arrested Monday for trafficking dozens of women from Eastern Europe into Israel for the sake of prostitution, Haaretz reported.

The women were located through the Internet and were reportedly taken to Jerusalem and the Merkaz. The women were reportedly asked to say they were tourists or visiting family, according to Haaretz.

The victims were in the country for around three months, but an investigation revealed that this network was likely in operation for years. However, according to Haaretz, these women in particular were sought because they had been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, allowing them to enter Israel.

This is a developing story.