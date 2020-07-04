8-year-old killed, 3 injured at Alabama mall shooting

The three additional victims are identified only as an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. They have all been evacuated to local hospitals for treatment. All of their conditions at this time are unknown.

This is a developing story. In a statement, Bessemer city schools said that "our hearts are simply broken at the tragic loss of Royta. We are here for the family in every way possible, and we ask that everyone lifts the mother, family, and our school community in your prayers. This is tough."

Eight-year-old Royta Giles Jr. was shot dead and three more were injured in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria Mall in Hoover, Alabama on Friday afternoon, local news reported.