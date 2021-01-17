The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

83 dead after militia attack in West Darfur - doctor's union

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 17, 2021 23:17
Some 83 people have died and 160 people are injured after militia attacks on the West Darfur city of El Geneina in Sudan, a local doctors' union said on Sunday.
Violence has increased in Darfur in recent months, and two weeks after U.N. peacekeepers stopped patrolling the region ahead of a full withdrawal.
After the attacks on Saturday and Sunday, Sudan's defense minister said military reinforcements were being sent to the city. The country's sovereign council said in a statement that members of the armed forces were among the victims.
The attacks followed a fight, reported by both local organizations and residents, in which a member of the Masalit tribe killed a man from an Arab tribe.
"Armed militias took advantage of the incident and attacked El Geneina from all sides" human rights group the Darfur Bar Association said.
It said the militias also attacked the neighboring Kreinding refugee camp, which was rebuilding after a similar attack a year ago, and it accused them of looting and human rights abuses.
People were fleeing in waves from the camp to El Geneina, despite the city still facing gunfire throughout the day on Sunday, two eyewitnesses told Reuters.
"There are people dead out there that we haven't been able to safely get to," said Ahmed Haroun, a local activist.
One resident of the camp told Reuters he had helped carry 11 dead bodies on Sunday and 17 on Saturday, and was now sheltering in a school while militiamen continued to move through the city.
Such incidents have occurred in Darfur since conflict broke out in 2003 when the government of Omar al-Bashir armed militias to help repress a revolt.
Brokering lasting peace there and in other parts of Sudan has been one of the main challenges facing the authorities since the overthrow of Bashir in April 2019.
A coordinating committee for internally displaced Darfuris, who had protested the exit of the U.N. peacekeeping mission UNAMID that patrolled the region until Jan. 1, said that it had been warning of the kind of attack seen in El Geneina.
"Armed militias still pose a constant threat," it said.
While the Darfur Bar Association complained that the local military commander did not respond to the state governor's declaration of a state of emergency, the doctors union said on Saturday it had seen little response to its call to protect medical facilities and staff.
Sudan's sovereign council said an urgent disarmament campaign would begin and a national force intended to replace UNAMID would be deployed to the area.
Coronavirus in Israel: death toll passes 4,000
Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 10:51 PM
Three wounded by projectile fired from Yemen, Saudi civil defense says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 10:20 PM
Polish PM calls on Russia for immediate release of Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 09:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 4000 dead, 1,177 in serious condition
Netanya man found unconscious in his home, signs of violence on his body
Deputy A-G: Huldai lacks the authority to open Tel Aviv's cultural events
Government to convene on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus
Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 04:30 PM
Police disperse illegal celebrations at tent synagogue
US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 03:19 PM
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2021 01:11 PM
Gov't approves nomination of Kobi Shabtai as chief of police
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,772 active cases; 12,196 in home isolation
Police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted police at lockdown barrier
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by