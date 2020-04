An 86-year-old coronavirus patient from Jerusalem's "Ganey Ora" nursing home died on Friday night at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

The hospital said the woman suffered from various background illnesses.

The hospital also stated that the patient's family had been allowed to visit to say goodbye to her during her last days, under full protective gear which was provided by the hospital's staff.

This is the third tenant from the "Ganey Ora" nursing home who died of the novel coronavirus.