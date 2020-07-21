886 IDF service members diagnosed with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 21, 2020 19:33
The IDF announced on Tuesday that 886 service members, including civilian employees, have been diagnosed with coronavirus and are in light condition. The military added that 7,558 service members are in at-home isolation.
