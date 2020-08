Israel Police found evidence that supported the suspicions during the arrests. The suspects are undergoing questioning.

Also on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith was informed by Israel that his movement within Jerusalem would be restricted, according to WAFA news.

Nine residents of east Jerusalem were arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of carrying out activities for security authorities of the Palestinian Authority in Israeli territory, which is illegal under the Oslo Accords and Israeli law.