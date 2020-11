Ariel Alhuarer was last seen leaving his home in Ashkelon. He was wearing black trousers, a long-sleeved light blue polo shirt, black sneakers and a kippah.

Police has asked that anyone who may know anything about the missing child's whereabouts to report the information immediately.

Israel police are searching for a 9-year-old boy from Ashkelon who has been missing since Friday afternoon, Walla! reported Saturday.