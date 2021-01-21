The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
5.3-magnitude Cyprus earthquake felt in northern Israel

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2021 16:54
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Thursday, witnesses said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The tremor occurred at around 1427 GMT and was felt by residents of high rise buildings in the capital, Nicosia, forcing some to evacuate.Cyprus is an in earthquake-prone zone but strong tremors are not common. The highest registered in recent years was a magnitude of 6.3 in 1996 but it caused little damage.
The earthquake was felt in northern Israel, according to Maarivthe Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper.
