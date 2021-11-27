Bill to shorten Daylight Savings Time to be submitted to Knesset

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Channel 12's "Meet the Press" program on Saturday evening that she wishes to shorten Daylight Savings Time by about three weeks this coming spring.

The proposal will be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the coming month.

"Shortening Daylight Savings Time will cut costs for the economy and will have no negative effect on the student community or the public who attend prayer services. In doing so, Israel is in fact aligning itself with the United States, where the clock is also changed in early March," she said.

