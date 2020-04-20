Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement

After three elections and 17 months of election campaigns and coalition negotiations, Likud and Blue and White announced Monday evening that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Benny Gantz had signed a deal for the establishment of a new government. The signing on the agreement came shortly after Blue and White and Likud issued a joint statement revealing that Gantz and Netanyahu will be meeting at the prime minister's residence.
Netanyahu and Gantz already met earlier on Monday and after a 90-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, no unity agreement was made.
Reports suggested that Gantz and Netanyahu disagreed over the Judiciary Committee.
A source involved in the negotiations between the two parties told Ynet early Monday morning that an agreement could be signed and that the negotiation teams spoke throughout the night and arrived to an agreement concerning the prime ministerial rotation between Gantz and Netanyahu.