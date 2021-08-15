Education Minister's advisor shot dead in Israel's north - report

Sahar Ismail, 50, an advisor to Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) was shot dead in the town of Rama in the Lower Galilee on Sunday morning, Israeli media reported.
Sahar was reportedly close to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, according to Israeli media.
Police suspect that incident was a premeditated murder and an investigation is under way, according to reports. MDA teams that were summoned to the area found the man in his car with gunshot wounds. "When we arrived at the spot we found the man unconscious and with penetrating wounds, without a pulse and not breathing. We carried out medical procedures but were forced to pronounce the man dead," said MDA paramedic Michael Babyonishev This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.