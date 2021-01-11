The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
A vehicle caught fire near Rimonim junction in alleged arson

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 11, 2021 01:47
A vehicle caught fire near Rimonim Junction in Binyamin. 
Firefighters have arrived and extinguished the vehicle, no casualties reported. An investigation has been opened into a case of alleged arson.
New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 02:34 AM
China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 69 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 02:25 AM
Indonesian crashed jet possibly broke when hitting waters - investigator
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 02:14 AM
North Korea says leader Kim elected as general secretary of ruling party
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 01:25 AM
US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 01:23 AM
Ya'alon disqualifies Aburiya from Telem hours after nomination
Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use, Russian wealth fund says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 10:38 PM
Health Ministry D-G to be admitted to hospital for back surgery
Kazakhstan ruling party wins election with 72% of vote -exit poll
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 08:24 PM
Ethiopian military says it killed 15 Tigray rebels, captured 8 others
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 08:17 PM
Russia confirms first case of more infectious UK COVID-19 variant - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 08:08 PM
Threat from violent extremist groups remains high - US Senator Schumer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 08:01 PM
Security guard rushed to hospital after bullet ejected into her stomach
7 people test positive for UK coronavirus variant in Marseille
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 06:06 PM
Lukashenko promises new Belarus draft constitution by end of this year
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 06:01 PM
