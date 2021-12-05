A young man in his 20s was shot in Tamra, his condition is fair

A young man in his 20s was shot on Sunday evening in Tamra and is in moderate condition.

Medics that arrived at the scene treated him and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa with injuries to his lower limbs.

