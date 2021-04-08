The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses economic relations with new Libya PM

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2021 01:45
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed met new Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in the United Arab Emirates and discussed opportunities for developing economic relations, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The visit is Dbeibeh's first visit to the gulf country after Libya's government was sworn in on March 15 with the task of unifying the country after years of violence and division.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a Twitter post that "Libya will overcome its challenges & we stand at the side of the Libyan people at this critical moment. The new road map will hopefully lead to stability and unity".
