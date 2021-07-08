Abusive kindergarten teacher sentenced to 9.5 years in prison

Carmel Mauda, the kindergarten teacher who allegedly forced children to eat their own vomit, tied them up against chairs, and hit them, among other allegations, was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison, Kan news reported.Mauda was also sentenced to 12 months probation and a payment of NIS 400,000 to the parents of those harmed by her crime.Parents gathered and demonstrated outside of the courtroom during the sentencing. Mauda was arrested and charged in 2019 with child abuse. She faced no less than 18 counts of abusing 11 toddlers who attended her daycare.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Videos of Mauda allegedly abusing the children in her care were shared on social media, which sparked suspicions that parents of the toddlers at the daycare center, which was operated in of her home.Anat Dayagi, founder of Parents for Infant Care – the group organizing the demonstrations – explained that there are no laws or regulations in Israel for kindergartens or day care centers for ages zero to three years old. “So anyone can open up a kindergarten or a day care center and do as they like,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “They can have 30 kids and only one caregiver, there’s no sanitation regulations or safety regulations like stops on the doors or other such things, so this is why the protests are happening in Israel.”She said Mauda’s case was very extreme, but that this is happening on a day-to-day basis. “We keep seeing it again and again,” she added.Ilanit Chernick contributed to this report.