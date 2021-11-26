Accomplice in Eitan Biran kidnap from Italy arrested in Cyprus

Cypriot police have reportedly arrested an Israeli alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of Eitan Biran from Italy to Israel, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.

The man, identified as Gavriel Alon, was arrested after an international arrest warrant was put out against him for his role as an accomplice in Biran's kidnapping.

Alon is believed to have helped Biran's grandfather Shmuel Peleg abduct the child from Italy, where he was staying after surviving the cable car tragedy that killed his immediate family.

This kicked off a custody battle which saw the court decide to send Biran back to Italy.

This is a developing story.