Acre school closes due to coronavirus, students and staff in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2020 19:30
A school in Acre, called Tomer, was closed and all students and staff have been ordered to go into quarantine following an epidemiological investigation carried out by the Health Ministry. 
The school will remain closed until June 25.


Coronavirus in Israel's schools: 627 sick students, teachers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 07:38 PM
Coronavirus: 258 new patients in one day, four more serious cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 07:33 PM
Coronavirus Cabinet to meet over spike in morbidity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 06:48 PM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits off the coast of Eilat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 06:03 PM
Gov't approves use of Remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 05:19 PM
Britain warns at UN rights forum against security law for Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 04:37 PM
China military demands India stop all provocations, return to dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 04:01 PM
Knesset to vote on public transport running on Shabbat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 03:20 PM
Turkey, Iran strike village in Erbil, Iraq - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 02:48 PM
Cathay Pacific to operate Hong Kong-Tel Aviv flights next week
Ukrainian president's wife hospitalized with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 10:49 AM
Three rockets land near Baghdad airport
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 09:41 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 378 to 186,839
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 06:35 AM
China reports 40 new coronavirus cases in mainland, 27 in Beijing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 05:53 AM
Mexico's coronavirus infections surpass 150,000, deaths over 17,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 05:52 AM
