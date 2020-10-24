Actor and director Yehuda Barkan dies from coronavirus
By MAARIV ONLINE
OCTOBER 24, 2020 19:21
Yehuda Barkan, an actor and director, died Friday after contracting coronavirus. Upon his arrival to Hadassah Ein Kerem, he was placed in an intensive care unit, where he succumbed to the virus.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin expressed his condolences Saturday as well: "Yehuda Barkan who left us yesterday was a well of joy. A huge and colorful actor, who was also huge in spirit and plenty of generosity to every person."
