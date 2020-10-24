The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Actor and director Yehuda Barkan dies from coronavirus

By MAARIV ONLINE  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 19:21
Yehuda Barkan, an actor and director, died Friday after contracting coronavirus. Upon his arrival to Hadassah Ein Kerem, he was placed in an intensive care unit, where he succumbed to the virus.  
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin expressed his condolences Saturday as well: "Yehuda Barkan who left us yesterday was a well of joy. A huge and colorful actor, who was also huge in spirit and plenty of generosity to every person." 
Britain records 23,012 new COVID cases on Saturday, up from Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 07:16 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 692 diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday
UN commissioner: Release hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner
Israeli settlers throw stones and assault Palestinian farmers
Firefighting planes combat forest fire in Galilee area
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 05:44 PM
UAE welcomes permanent ceasefire agreement in Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 05:40 PM
At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education center
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 04:37 PM
Five children killed in attack on Cameroonian school, say officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 03:44 PM
Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in hospital after positive coronavirus test
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 03:15 PM
Number of Armenian troops killed in Karabakh conflict rises by 36 to 963
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 03:11 PM
Firefighters struggle to contain fire in Julis, northern Israel
17-year-old dies after taking part in brawl in northern Israel
US sanctions Russian institute linked to dangerous malware
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 05:42 AM
Texas appeals court says state may not limit ballot drop-off sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/24/2020 01:41 AM
