The ward will include 25 beds and a full medical staff, and will be equipped with all necessary equipment, including ventilators.

"Our many efforts to assist the health system in Jerusalem, including in the east of the city, are an essential part of the comprehensive municipal treatment in the fight against the coronavirus," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "We will continue our efforts to stop the spread of the virus, hoping for a speedy return to a full routine."

An additional coronavirus ward was approved by the Jerusalem municipality for the Saint Joseph Hospital in east Jerusalem on Wednesday.