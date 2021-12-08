A bill for the adequate representation of Arabs in government companies received initial approval on Wednesday 44 to 8.

According to an announcement by the Joint List which promoted the bill, only 1.43% out of about 50,000 jobs were held by Arabs in government companies as of 2019.

"There is no reason why all Arab citizens should not be adequately represented," said Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh. "This is a national and indigenous minority of 20% of the population, which deserves adequate representation in the centers of decision-making and fair employment. It is another step forward in our struggle for equality."