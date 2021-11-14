Adeyemo meets with Liberman, Finance Ministry heads in Jerusalem visit

United States deputy secretary of the treasury Wally Adeyemo visited Jerusalem Sunday, meeting with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, along with Finance Ministry Director-General Ram Blinkov, Chief Economist Shira Greenberg, director of Finance Ministry budgets Yogev Gardos, Accountant General Yahli Rotenberg and other Finance Ministry officials.

Adeyemo discussed cooperation opportunities to strengthen the economies and regional economic development.

"I thank our US ally for the many years of strong support and partnership and I am sure that from here the economic ties between us will only intensify," Liberman said at the meeting. "We will continue to strengthen our significant activities in the areas of trade, financial cybersecurity, and information exchange in order to continue to establish our cooperation as a strategic anchor."

United States deputy secretary of the treasury Wally Adeyemo meeting Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on November 14, 2021 (credit: FINANCE MINISTRY)