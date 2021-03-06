The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance Taliban talks

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2021 13:39
KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process.
"Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul.
"We stand ready to discuss holding free, fair and inclusive elections under the auspices of international community. We can also talk about the date of the elections and reach a conclusion.
President Ghani met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar. After his talks in Kabul, Khalilzad went to Qatar.
US President Joe Biden's administration has begun a review of its strategy for Aghanistan, including an agreement reached with the Taliban in early 2020 that paved the way for talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government.
Afghan officials and western diplomats said that during his visit to Kabul Khalilzad had floated the idea of establishing an interim government after bringing Afghan leaders and Taliban leaders together for a multilateral conference outside the country.
But Ghani said the only way to form a government should be through an election.
"I advise those who go to this or that gate to gain power is that political power in Afghanistan has a gate, and the key is the vote of the Afghan people," he said.
"Any institution can write a fantasy on a piece of paper and suggest a solution for Afghanistan. These papers have been written in the past and will be written in the future. Our guarantee is our constitution."
Elected two years ago, Ghani is not yet midway through his five-year term.
Violence and targeted killings have surged since the Afghan government began US-backed negotiations with the Taliban last September, and western security officials say the insurgents, already holding large swathes of rural areas, have begun to gain ground around towns and cities. 


Tags Elections taliban afghanistan
Myanmar asks India to return 8 police who fled across border
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2021 09:38 AM
Irish foreign minister to meet Iran's Rouhani on nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2021 02:09 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones -state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2021 12:38 AM
One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 09:21 PM
Newborn, infant injured during altercation between neighbors in Bat Yam
Iran's Zarif to offer 'constructive' plan surrounding nuclear position
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 07:42 PM
Alroy-Preis criticizes Netanyahu's comment that pandemic 'is behind us'
Eight injured in car crash in northern Israel - report
Israel's campaign to vaccinate Palestinian workers to be delayed
Test to distinguish coronavirus, flu viruses gets US authorization
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 04:17 PM
UK COVID R number 0.7-0.9, epidemic still shrinking
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 04:02 PM
Reported fireworks shot and rocks thrown in Umm al-Fahm protest
Al Shabaab militants storm Somali jail, seven soldiers killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 01:48 PM
IRGC: 'We thwarted an attempted plane hijacking'
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi meets his French counterpart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by