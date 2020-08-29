The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 29, 2020 15:14
KABUL - Rescuers in Afghanistan continued to search amidst mud and rubble for missing people on Saturday after flash flooding this week killed around 160 people and washed away homes across the country, officials said.
Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country's north, had been affected by floods, according to the Ministry for Disaster Management.
In Parwan, just north of the capital Kabul, 116 people had been killed and more than 120 injured, with 15 people still missing, national and local officials said.
"Rescue teams are still in the area and searching for the missing bodies," said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for Parwan's governor.
Flash flooding hit Parwan early on Wednesday, washing away homes and buildings. Local police spokesman Salim Noori said that the community in the worst-affected areas were mostly farmers and informal workers who were already struggling financially and that police were appealing for donations of blood for the many injured.
The Ministry of Defence said that Afghan security forces were assisting in recovery efforts and distributing aid. The forces have also been dealing with rising violence from the insurgent Taliban as the start of peace talks in Doha hit delays.
NATO said that its forces were also supporting the Afghan military and had flown food, water and blankets to the area earlier in the week.
Incendiary balloons cause 23 fires in southern Israel
Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of arming Armenia since July clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 05:20 PM
El Al requests permission to fly through Saudi airspace - report
Israel Nature and Park Authority reports 6% rise in visitors numbers
Thousands protest in Mauritius over dead dolphins, demand resignations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 02:56 PM
France's Macron expressed concerns about human rights to China's Wang Yi
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 02:55 PM
70-year-old man drowns at beach in Caesarea
Astros, A's walk off field in protest of Jacob Blake shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 05:03 AM
Chinese national arrested in US probe, possible software transfer to Chin
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 04:16 AM
Mexico records 5,824 new coronavirus cases, 552 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 03:27 AM
Brazil registers 855 new deaths from COVID-19 -health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 01:23 AM
25-year-old Kfar Qasem resident dies of gunshot wound
Turkey's Erdogan, NATO chief discuss eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/28/2020 08:23 PM
Incendiary balloons spark 24 fires in southern Israel
Violent clashes break out between locals and Hasidic pilgrims in Uman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by