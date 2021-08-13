Afghanistan is tipping into civil war, British defense minister says

Afghanistan is tipping towards civil war and the West must understand that the Taliban is not a single entity but a title for a myriad of competing interests, Britain's defense minister said on Friday.

"Britain found that out in the 1830s, that it is a country led by warlords and led by different provinces and tribes, and you end up, if you're not very careful in a civil war, and I think we are heading towards a civil war," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC.

"The Taliban is not entirely a single entity, they break down underneath the title into all sorts of different interests," Wallace said.

Asked if the UK would ever send troops back to Afghanistan again, Wallace told LBC Radio: "I'm going to leave every option open. If the Taliban have a message from last time, you start hosting al-Qaeda, you start attacking the West, or countries like that, we could be back."