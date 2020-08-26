The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Afghanistan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 26, 2020 09:43
A prominent female Afghan film director who is also an actress and senior police officer was recovering from bullet wounds on Wednesday after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said.
Saba Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan's first female film directors who has used her training as a police officer to produce critically acclaimed documentaries and movies.
She has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban and the dominant role conservative men have over social and political institutions.
Three gunmen opened fire at her in her vehicle on Tuesday.
She was accompanied by two bodyguards, a child and a driver at the time. The bodyguards were wounded while the child and driver were not harmed.
"She was in coma for almost 20 hours as she was hit with four bullets in the stomach ... now she's out of danger," said her husband, Emal Zaki.
A police spokesman said the gunmen escaped and officers were investigating.
Shots fired during Wisconsin unrest over police shooting of Black man
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 09:49 AM
9 east Jerusalem residents arrested for working for PA in Israel
116 Israelis detained at Kiev airport, 12 deported back home – report
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 568,621, deaths reach 61,450
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 03:38 AM
Brazil registers 1,271 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2020 01:19 AM
IDF orders Shtula residents to remain home following 'normal' explosion
US to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe - Bloomberg Law
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 11:23 PM
Pompeo arrives in Bahrain, urges seizing momentum of UAE-Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 11:16 PM
IDF reports 252 new cases of coronavirus
Turkey 'fully rejects' US criticism of Erdogan-Hamas meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 09:18 PM
Finance Minister Katz orders NIS 17.5 million for Haredi education
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 08/25/2020 08:59 PM
US backs probe of Russian opposition leader's illness -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 08:13 PM
Deputy Public Security Minister Yavarkan tests positive for coronavirus
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 08/25/2020 08:11 PM
Health Ministry officials: Coronavius law gave power to politicians
Eldest son of Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 07:37 PM
