The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Africa CDC says cannot predict when second COVID-19 shots will arrive

By REUTERS  
APRIL 15, 2021 16:13
NAIROBI - Many Africans who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine do not know when they will get a second shot because deliveries are delayed, the continent's top public health official said on Thursday.
“We cannot predict when the second doses will come and that is not good for our vaccination program,” John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told reporters on Thursday.
Africa lags behind most other regions in COVID-19 vaccinations, with just less than 14 million doses having been administered on the continent of 1.3 billion, according to the Africa CDC.
Ghana, for example, has administered around 742,000 doses of the 815,000 shots it has so far received and will run out by the end of next week.
"Even if Ghana had the money, they will not know where to go get the vaccine, that’s the challenge," said Nkengasong.
So far, the majority of the vaccines available in African countries have been delivered via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility. COVAX aims to deliver 600 million shots to some 40 African countries this year, enough to vaccinate 20% of their populations.
The majority of those doses are AstraZeneca shots produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). But last month, India suspended its exports to meet rising domestic demand amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
That has caused great uncertainty for Africa's vaccination rollout.
The African Union signed a deal last month with Johnson & Johnson. But those doses will not begin arriving until the third quarter, and Nkengasong said last week that Africa would find it hard to bridge the gap in the meantime.
"We are in a bind as a continent," he said on Thursday. "Access to vaccines has been limited for us."
He said he hopes India, where new infections have topped 200,000 a day, will lift its restriction as soon as possible.
Speaking about the delays in shipments of more doses via COVAX from India, Richard Mihigo, immunization program coordinator for the WHO in Africa, said that COVAX was working to ensure that countries that received their first installment of vaccines in early March would also soon receive their second installment.
People who have received their first jab are already benefiting from some protection from the virus, the Africa CDC's Nkengasong said, and he urged nations to use their doses before they expire.
On Tuesday, a South Sudanese government official told Reuters that it would not use the 59,000 vaccines it had received last month as a donation from the MTN Group, a South African mobile operator. The vaccines expired on April 13, the official said.
And on Wednesday, a health official in Malawi said it would destroy more than 16,000 vaccines it had received via the same donation scheme because they had expired, Agence France-Presse reported.
Nkengasong said that SII, manufacturer of the AstraZeneca doses in question, had told the Africa CDC that the expiry date could be extended to June or July. But he said the disease control body had urged African governments to use the relatively small number of doses as quickly as possible. He told reporters he had not heard of Malawi's decision. 


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Vaccine
Biden to bar US banks from buying Russian rouble debt in primary markets
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 04:06 PM
Car crash between Palestinian and Israeli cars leaves 5 seriously injured
Coronavirus: 16 Ashkelon nursing home residents diagnosed with corona
Independence Day: Tanakh trivia competition crowns champion
Rabbi Haim Druckman hospitalized for heart failure
Denmark charges three from Iranian opposition group for financing terror
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 11:52 AM
'We have not lost the compass' says Rivlin at Independence Day ceremony
US envoy: resolving border talks with Israel benefits crisis-hit Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 10:15 AM
Woman dies after eating dessert in Rosh Pina restaurant
The IAF's traditional Independence Day aircraft flyover has begun!
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor
IDF vet who self-immolated is in critical condition
US set to slap new sanctions on Russian officials as soon as Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 04:25 AM
US Vice President Kamala Harris plans visits to Mexico & Guatemala
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 03:42 AM
Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 02:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by