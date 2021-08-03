Israel storms back, leads Dominican Republic 4-2 in elimination game

Israel and the Dominican Republic are facing off in an elimination game as part of the repechage contest, as both teams lost their previous games to South KoreaThe Dominican Republic's sole run came on a surprise pop-up bunt by leadoff batter Emilio Bonifacio that landed in shallow left field. Israeli shortstop Steve Burcham overthrew second base on the play, allowing Bonifacio to advance to third. He eventually scored on a sacrifice fly.The second run came on a throwing error by Israeli catcher Ryan Lavarnway. This continues Israel's sloppy play which was a problem over the course of the tournament.Israel stormed back in the fifth off starter Christopher Mercedes. After an error and walk Mitch Glasser again played the hero, as his two out double scored both runners.Scotty Burcham then knocked in Glasser on a single, and took second on a balk. Ian KInsler then drove in Burcham for the 4th run.