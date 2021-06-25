Chauvin, who was captured on cell phone video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him, also faces federal civil rights charges. He was convicted on April 20.

A federal grand jury found that Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest violated Floyd's constitutional rights, including his right to have his medical needs attended to.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, are due to face trial in March 2022 on state charges that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

Aiding and abetting murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines can reduce the maximum to 15 years.

Thao, Kueng and Lane were also indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on civil rights charges and will be arraigned in September.

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020.