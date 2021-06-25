The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

After Chauvin sentencing, charges remain for police officers in Floyd case

By REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2021 19:30
Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on Friday for murdering George Floyd in May 2020.
Chauvin, who was captured on cell phone video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him, also faces federal civil rights charges. He was convicted on April 20.
A federal grand jury found that Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest violated Floyd's constitutional rights, including his right to have his medical needs attended to.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, are due to face trial in March 2022 on state charges that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.
Aiding and abetting murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines can reduce the maximum to 15 years.
Thao, Kueng and Lane were also indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on civil rights charges and will be arraigned in September.
Clashes break out between IDF and Palestinians in West Bank
Clashes break out between protesters and police in Sheikh Jarrah
Lebanon's Hezbollah says logistics ready for Iranian fuel imports
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 06:54 PM
No reply from Iran on extending monitoring deal, IAEA says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 05:51 PM
Attempted stabbing attack reported in West Bank, terrorist killed
FM Lapid comments on rumors of US rescinding Golan recognition
Police block entrance to MK Ben-Gvir house over suspicious object
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/25/2021 05:20 PM
Palestinian shot by IDF near Evyatar outpost - report
IDF chief Kohavi concludes visit in US, says trip served its purpose
Some 13 firefighter teams combating blaze in southern Israel
Blinken: US will reach a nuclear deal only if Iran complies
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 02:41 PM
British, Jordanian paratroopers train together, send warning to Russia
Coronavirus in Israel: 227 new cases in last 24 hours
Russia says Britain, U.S. are trying to incite Black Sea conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 10:57 AM
Health Ministry: Indoor mask mandate to begin today at 12:00
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by