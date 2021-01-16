The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 16, 2021 06:33
JAKARTA - An aftershock hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Saturday as rescue workers searched for people trapped under rubble after an earthquake killed at least 45 people, injured hundreds and sent thousands fleeing in terror.
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said no damage or casualties were reported from the Magnitude 5.0 aftershock in the West Sulawesi districts of Mamuju and Majene a day after the Magnitude 6.2 earthquake.
Agency head Doni Monardo told Kompas TV the search continued for victims who could still be trapped under rubble.
More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 people have been evacuated, the agency said. Some have sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centers, witnesses said.
Friday's quake and its aftershocks damaged more than 300 homes and two hotels, as well as flattening a hospital and the office of a regional governor, where authorities told Reuters several people had been trapped.
Access to the neighboring city of Makassar remains cut off, Arianto Ardi of the search and rescue agency in Mamuju told Reuters, adding that the search will focus on the hotels.
Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency, told Metro TV on Saturday that another quake was possible and could reach a magnitude of 7.0, urging residents to keep out of the water because of the tsunami risk.
The earthquake magnitude scale is logarithmic; a one-point increase means it is 10 times bigger. The difference in energy released is even greater. Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes.
In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.


Tags indonesia earthquake tsunami disaster
Brazilian company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 04:08 AM
FBI questioning dozens in killing of Capitol police officer - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 01:14 AM
New York's top lawyer vows to not let NRA evade oversight with bankruptcy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:35 AM
Pelosi expected to send Trump impeachment article to Senate next week -CNN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:27 AM
Facebook blocks new events near key locations before Biden inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:23 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Tatar Strait, Russia - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:05 AM
Biden says he feels safe ahead of his inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 11:49 PM
Explosions reported in Deir al-Zor region of eastern Syria
Suspect wanted for questioning in West Bank shot by IDF while escaping
Hamas welcomes Abbas decree announcing Palestinian elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 09:26 PM
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 08:12 PM
Pelosi: If members of Congress helped Capitol riot, should be prosecuted
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 07:51 PM
UK records 55,761 new cases of COVID-19, 3.2 mln people now vaccinated
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 06:44 PM
Violent altercation develops in Arab town, suspects clash with police
Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Dept. prepared for Capitol riots
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 05:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by